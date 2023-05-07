Quinton de Kock is set to play his first game in this edition of the Indian Premier League with Lucknow Super Giants recalling him to the playing XI. He replaces Naveen-ul-haq in the playing XI. Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Swapnil Singh has also been included in the playing XI. Gujarat Titans, too have a change with Joshua Little being replaced by Alzarri Joseph. However, he is in the Impact Players' list and is likely to be introduced in the second innings.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

