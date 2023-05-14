Wayne Parnell and Michael Bracewell have replaced Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga in the Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI against Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson's side, too have a change in the form of Adam Zampa coming in place of Trent Boult. Royal Challengers Bangalore had won the last time these two sides met in the tournament. Virat Kohli's Mother's Day 2023 Greeting For Mother Saroj Kohli, Mother-In-Law Ashima Sharma and Wife Anushka Sharma Is Everything (View Tweet).

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

