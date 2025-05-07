Star English wicket-keeper batsman of Gujarat Titans have been spotted Jos Buttler playing cricket in the streets of Mumbai a day after the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match. The 34-year-old Jos Buttler was seen playing cricket with kids on a footpath in Mumbai, wearing a casual t-shirt, shorts and slippers. Jos Buttler was batting not with a professional bat but with a small piece of stick, making the gully cricket even more apt. He even shared the moments in his Instagram stories, appreciating a "yorker" and also writing, "Nasty fasty on the streets of Mumbai!" Devdutt Padikkal Ruled Out of IPL 2025 With Injury; Royal Challengers Bengaluru Announce Mayank Agarwal As Replacement.

Jos Buttler On Instagram Sharing His Gully Cricket Moment:

Jos Buttler (Instagram: josbuttler)

Jos Buttler Playing Gully Cricket With Kids:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricket Live (@cricket_live247)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)