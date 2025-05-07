A huge blow for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 as one of their regular batters, Devdutt Padikkal gets ruled out of the remainder of the season. Padikkal sustained an injury to his right hamstring while playing for RCB. Mayank Agarwal was named as the injury replacement for injured Padikkal for the remainder of the season. Delhi Capitals Announce Sediqullah Atal As Replacement of Harry Brook For Remainder of IPL 2025.

Devdutt Padikkal Ruled Out of IPL 2025

🚨 News 🚨 Royal Challengers Bengaluru sign Mayank Agarwal as injury replacement for Devdutt Padikkal#TATAIPL | @RCBTweets | Details 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)