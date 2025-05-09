The IPL 2025 (Indian Premier League) has been suspended for one week, as was confirmed in an official statement. This comes amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took to social media to share an official update, announcing that IPL 2025 will not be played for one week and this decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after consultation with the stakeholders. The BCCI also showed their support for the Indian Armed Forces at this crucial time. On May 8, the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 was stopped midway in Dharamsala and the players and fans were evacuated out of the HPCA (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association) stadium. No Asia Cup 2025 and Bangladesh Tour, Remainder of IPL To Take Place During That Window: Report.

IPL 2025 Suspended for One Week, Says BCCI

🚨 News 🚨 The remainder of ongoing #TATAIPL 2025 suspended with immediate effect for one week. — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2025

IPL Statement on Suspension

The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans ;… — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2025

BCCI Shows Support for Indian Armed Forces

At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces and the people of our country. The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under… — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2025

