With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indefinitely suspending the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after match 58 between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals due to escalating India-Pakistan tensions, a new timeframe to conduct the remainder of the season is being searched, which could possible be the free dates during Asia Cup 2025, and India tour of Bangladesh 2025, which India national cricket team are unlikely to participate following the current geopolitical scenario in the subcontinent. IPL 2025 Suspended Indefinitely Amid Escalating Tensions Between India and Pakistan.

According to a report in the Times of India, the August-September 2025 window is the only timeframe to complete the IPL 2025. India will tour England for a grueling five-Test tour between June and August, after which the national team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh from August 17, followed by supposedly Asia Cup 2025 in September.

In case the IPL 2025 does restart after a few days or a week or so, the Indian national cricket team are unlikely to play the Asia Cup 2025 and tour Bangladesh unless the tensions between India and Pakistan die down. IPL 2025: BCCI Arranges Special Vande Bharat Train for Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals Teams and Broadcast Crew After Match Abandonment in Dharamshala.

So far, a total of 58 matches have been played in the IPL 2025, which started on March 22 and was supposed to finish on May 25. Gujarat Titans are leading the league stage points table with 16 points, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru coming in at the number two position with as many points but have an inferior net run-rate.

