As the IPL 2022 auction is just a few moments away the franchises are all set for the mega event. Each of these franchises took to social media and posted a picture that actually showed how their table looks in Bangalore. Check out the tweets below.

The stage is set. 🤩 Wishing all the teams good luck for the #IPLMegaAuction!🙌🏻 Lets wish our coaches and the management all the very best for the Mega Auction. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/stFo3gymuz — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 12, 2022

Rajasthan Royals

Getting ready to #HallaBol from Jaipur. 🏠💗 PS: Buffet table pe bhi nazar rakhi jayegi 😌#TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/RubFt42NNq — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 12, 2022

Chennai Super Kings

We are ready for the #SuperAuction! Expect a good mixture of players! 🤞#WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/fOmApuH6Lb — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) February 12, 2022

Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals

The tables are set, and we all know the tables can turn in an #IPLAuction 😅 But the DC Think Tank is all prepped and ready 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli #TATAIPLAuction #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/f8TR9eTU6a — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 12, 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)