As the IPL 2022 auction is just a few moments away the franchises are all set for the mega event. Each of these franchises took to social media and posted a picture that actually showed how their table looks in Bangalore. Check out the tweets below.
The stage is set. 🤩
Wishing all the teams good luck for the #IPLMegaAuction!🙌🏻
Lets wish our coaches and the management all the very best for the Mega Auction. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/stFo3gymuz
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 12, 2022
Rajasthan Royals
Getting ready to #HallaBol from Jaipur. 🏠💗
PS: Buffet table pe bhi nazar rakhi jayegi 😌#TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/RubFt42NNq
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 12, 2022
Chennai Super Kings
We are ready for the #SuperAuction! Expect a good mixture of players! 🤞#WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/fOmApuH6Lb
— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) February 12, 2022
Mumbai Indians
Ab aayega na maza! 🤩🔨#IPLAuction - 1⃣ hour to go ⌛💥#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AalaRe pic.twitter.com/W63UXde0es
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 12, 2022
Gujarat Titans
Hisaab barobar?😏 Watch us march into our debut #TATAIPLAuction in a few minutes on @starsportsindia & @disneyplusHS 👊🏼#IPLAuction2022 #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/djoW7VAK7h
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 12, 2022
Lucknow Super Giants
Menu to aa gaya,
Ab hai order karne ki baari!😉#TATAIPLAuction #IPLAuction #LucknowSuperGiants pic.twitter.com/DirVdqQyNv
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) February 12, 2022
Punjab Kings
𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬. 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚. 𝐀𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. 👨⚖️#TATAIPLAuction #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/bteFzaYPWp
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 12, 2022
Kolkata Knight Riders
#IPLAuction: Who'll join this quartet in our #GalaxyOfKnights? _______ 💬#KKR #AmiKKR #TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/ymrUs4iUo2
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 12, 2022
Delhi Capitals
The tables are set, and we all know the tables can turn in an #IPLAuction 😅
But the DC Think Tank is all prepped and ready 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli #TATAIPLAuction #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/f8TR9eTU6a
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 12, 2022
Sunrisers Hyderabad
The stage is set. It's show-time at the #IPLAuction! #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise pic.twitter.com/XltIT79CHG
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 12, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)