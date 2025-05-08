A video has gone viral on social media where Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal was seen requesting fans to leave the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match was called off midway, as Pakistan's drones were intercepted in Jammu by the Indian Army on May 8. Talking about the match, Punjab Kings decided to bat first. PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (70) and Prabhsimran Singh (50*) played brilliant knocks. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh stitched an impressive 122-run stand for the opening wicket. Only 10.1 overs were bowled before the authorities decided to call off the match due to security reasons. Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard: Check PBKS vs DC Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Requests Fans To Leave HPCA Stadium During PBKS vs DC Match

IPL Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal is seen requesting people to leave the stadium after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match was called off in Dharamsala. 📹: @rvmoorthyhindu #IPL2025 | #PBKSvsDC pic.twitter.com/BH9jmZaYHC — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) May 8, 2025

