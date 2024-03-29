Unmukt Chand had a subtle dig at the USA selectors after he was ignored from the squad for T20Is against Canada. Chand, a former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain, reacted after the USA announced its squad to take on Canada in the five-match series, which starts on April 7. The 31-year-old, who earlier retired from all forms of Indian cricket, took to 'X' formerly Twitter, to pen a note, where he wrote, "Irony of life- I keep hearing people cribbing about unfair systems in place and the need for healthy changes, but when the same people come to power, they practice the same unjust means too. It’s high time we bring the change within ourselves and stand firm for what’s right." Former New Zealand All-rounder Corey Anderson Will Represent USA Cricket T20 Team in Upcoming Series Against Canada.

Unmukt Chand Reacts After Not Being Picked in Canada T20Is

Irony of life- I keep hearing people cribbing about unfair systems in place and the need for healthy changes but when the same people come to power, they practice the same unjust means too. It’s high time we bring the change within ourselves and stand firm for what’s right 🙏🙏 — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) March 29, 2024

