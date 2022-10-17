Afghanistan and Bangladesh will face off against each other in the warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on October 17, 2022 (Monday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match live streaming details, scroll down below. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated: Netherlands Second in Group A, Namibia on Top.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh had disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaigns and will be aiming to produce a much better display at the showpiece event in Australia. The teams will feature in the Super 12 stage and will have hopes of making it to the knockouts.

When is Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on October 17, 2022 (Monday). The match has a start time of 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match on TV?

Star Sports, the official broadcast partner of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India, would provide live telecast of this match on TV. Fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match live on the Star Sports channels.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform for Star Network, would be providing live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh warm-up match. Fans interested in watching live streaming of this game, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app but at the cost of a nominal subscription fee.

