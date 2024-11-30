The Indian National Cricket Team will be in action against Prime Minister's XI in a two-day warm-up match at Manuka Oval in Canberra. The IND vs PM XI warm-up match on Day 1 will start at 9:10 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 30. Star Sports are official broadcast partner for the IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 Series, which means for fans in India, the IND vs PM XI warm-up match will not have a live telecast on DD Sports, on their DD Free Dish or other DTT users. Rohit Sharma Gives Speech in Australian Parliament House As Australia PM Anthony Albanese Meets Team India Players in Canberra Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (Watch Video).

India vs PM XI Two-Day Warm-Up

India will play a pink-ball warm-up match against Australia's Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval on Nov 30. This match will give captain Rohit Sharma crucial game time ahead of the Pink-ball Test in Adelaide.#INDvAUS #CricketFever #BGT #TestCricket #BorderGavaskarTrophy… pic.twitter.com/RGgJ7awPmE — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 29, 2024

