Issy Wong made history by scalping the first hat-trick of WPL 2023. The fast bowler achieved this remarkable feat in the WPL eliminator between Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz match on Friday, March 24. Wong dismissed Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh and Sophie Ecclestone with three consecutive deliveries to achieve this historic feat at the DY Patil Stadium. Anjali Sarvani's Catch Sparks Controversy, Netizens Unhappy After Third Umpire Concludes Ball Touched Ground During MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2023 Eliminator.

Issy Wong Takes Hat-Trick

