VVIP Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai Champions will lock horns in the next game of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024. The exciting match of the tournament between VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions is all set to be played on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida and has a scheduled start time of 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the IVPL games in India, but fans can enjoy VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions live streaming on the FanCode App. IVPL 2024: Chhattisgarh Warriors Thrash Telangana Tigers by Nine Wickets.

VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions Live Streaming Details

Get set for a high-stakes showdown! 🏏 VVIP Uttar Pradesh faces off against Mumbai Champions in Match 11 at 7 PM. Will the VVIPs maintain their winning streak or will Mumbai steal the spotlight? Don’t miss a moment of the action! #bvci #ivpl #t20 #cricket #goat #100sports pic.twitter.com/9qF0XQfA5C— Indian Veteran Premier League (@ivplt20) February 27, 2024

