Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Jatin Saxena smashed 92 off 33 balls while Naman Ojha slammed 49 off 23 as Chhattisgarh Warriors thrashed the Telangana Tigers by 9 wickets in the ninth match of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

Telangana Tigers scored 150/7 in the allotted 20 overs but Chhattisgarh Warriors chased down the target in the 11th over on the back of some fine batting performances from Jatin Saxen and Naman Ojha. Saxena was named the Player of the Match.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Makes Himself Available For Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Semifinals, Named In Mumbai’s Squad Against Tamil Nadu.

Put into bat first, the Telangana Tigers made a promising beginning to the innings but their momentum took a downturn when they suffered the early dismissal of Chris Gayle.

Following Gayle's departure, SS Bharath Kumar and Shaik Sameer fell cheaply, leaving the Telangana Tigers struggling at 74/3 by the 12th over.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of RCB-W vs GG-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

A solid partnership between Ricardo Powell and Manpreet Gony helped the team recover, with Powell contributing 37 off 18 balls and Gony adding 30 off 19. The Telangana Tigers ended on 150/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

In pursuit of 151 runs for victory, Chhattisgarh Warriors' openers, Naman Ojha and Jatin Saxena, launched a relentless assault on the Telangana Tigers' bowling attack and stitched a match winning 141-run stand for the first wicket. While Ojha slammed four sixes, Saxena smashed 8 maximums.

When 10 runs was needed, Jatin Saxena got out on 92 and narrowly missed on a century. Chhattisgarh Warriors reached the target in the 11th over, defeating Telangana Tigers by 9 wickets.

Chhattisgarh Warriors are slated to face the Rajasthan Legends on Wednesday, while the Telangana Tigers will take on Red Carpet Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)