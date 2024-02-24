Ex-India batter Suresh Raina will be captaining the Uttar Pradesh side, while veteran pacer Praveen Kumar shall be leading the Rajasthan Legends. Both teams will be aiming for victory to gain early momentum in the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 season. The exciting game will start at 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 24, 2024. Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida will host the encounter. Although there will not be a live telecast of the IVPL 2024 season, Fans can enjoy VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Rajasthan Legends match on the FanCode and EuroSports app. Cricketer K Hoysala Dies Due to Heart Attack After Match.

VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Rajasthan Legends Live on FanCode App

Get ready for a showdown of epic proportions as VVIP Uttar Pradesh takes on the mighty Rajasthan Legends in tonight's IVPL match at 7:00 PM! 🏏 Who will emerge victorious? Let the battle begin! 💥#bvci #ivpl #t20 #cricket #goat #100sports pic.twitter.com/fMGlDXnPuO — Indian Veteran Premier League (@ivplt20) February 24, 2024

