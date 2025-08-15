One of the greatest sporting icons of the nation, Sachin Tendulkar, took to social media and celebrated India's 79th Independence Day with a post, where the former cricketer could be seen proudly waving the Indian National Flag. In his post on 'X', Tendulkar extended warm Happy Independence Day wishes with a photo that had Jai Hind as its caption. Other Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma also turned to social media to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day. Fans can check Sachin Tendulkar's Independence Day wish below. Independence Day 2025: BCCI Extends Warm 'Happy Independence Day' Wishes to All Indians On Auspicious Occasion (See Post).

Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates I-Day 2025

Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/W8K8iMPD8d — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2025

