On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished Indians 'Happy Independence Day' via a social media post. The BCCI shared a photograph of Indian fans cheering and along with Sudhir waving the Indian National Flag, under the caption Jai Hind. India has had a successful year, which included the Indian national cricket team winning the ICC T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Fans can check out BCCI's wish for Independence Day 2025 below. Independence Day 2025 Google Doodle: Cricket and Chess Feature in Artwork As Search Engine Giant Celebrates India's 79th I-Day.

'Happy Independence Day'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)