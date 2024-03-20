KL Rahul has joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The right-hander, also the captain of the franchise, had missed half of last year's IPL due to a knee injury that he suffered on the field during a match. He was also later ruled out of the World Test Championship (WTC). However, he made a successful return to the Indian team in the Asia Cup and later carried on with his good form in the World Cup. Rahul was given a grand welcome by his fans, who performed his trademark 'shut the noise' celebration, and he too joined them. Lucknow Super Giants start their IPL 2024 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 24. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Bowler David Willey to Miss Start of Tournament Due to Personal Reasons.

KL Rahul Joins LSG Camp Ahead of IPL 2024

