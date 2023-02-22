James Anderson, one of the legends of the game of cricket, is still breaking records and adding accolades to his cap as he is in his prime of his Test career. After a dominant performance against New Zealand, where he bagged seven wickets, he becomes the no. 1 ranked bowler in the latest ICC Test rankings. It is an unique feat as the last time a 40-year-old bowler has been able to reach the top rank was 87 years ago by Australian great Clarrie Grimmett.

James Anderson Becomes New No 1 Test Bowler

🚨 We have a new World No.1 🚨 Pat Cummins is displaced atop the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Bowlers' Rankings 😮 Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) February 22, 2023

