English international and Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has shared his happiness on social media to see Lionel Messi winning the FIFA World Cup 2022. Maddison also pointed out that Messi has now truly ended the GOAT debate and answered all his critics who questioned whether Messi will ever win a World Cup. Earlier Maddison and England suffered a defeat against France in the quarter final. Lionel Messi Hugging Woman in Viral Video Is Not His Mother Celia Cuccittini, See Photos of Messi’s Mom From FIFA World Cup 2022!

The GOAT Debate Ends

For those who know football know that tonights result didn’t determine whether Messi was the best player ever or not. But yet I’m so happy he did for the people who thought he needed it so now there’s no debate. 🐐 #Messi𓃵 — James Maddison (@Madders10) December 18, 2022

