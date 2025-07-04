India national cricket team speedster Mohammed Siraj showcased his class with the ball on Day 3 of the second Test against the England national cricket team at Edgbaston. The right-arm pacer removed veteran Joe Root (22) and captain Ben Stokes for the golden duck. The wicket incident happened during the 22nd over of the first innings of England. On the third delivery, Mohammed Siraj bowled a length delivery down the leg side to Joe Root. The veteran batter tried to flick towards fine leg but got a faint edge. Rishabh Pant made no mistakes behind the wickets. On the next delivery, the pacer bowled a peach delivery to captain Ben Stokes, which removed him for the golden duck. ‘Dimaag Mein Mat Rakh!’ Mohammed Siraj’s Words of Advice to Akash Deep Caught On Stump Mic During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Joe Root

WHAT A START! 😍#MohammedSiraj strikes in his very first over of the day, getting the big wicket of #JoeRoot, and needless to say, 𝐲𝐞𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐡𝐧𝐞 𝐧𝐚𝐡𝐢, 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐚𝐲𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐢! 🏏🔥 How crucial could this breakthrough be in shaping the innings? 🤔#ENGvIND… pic.twitter.com/VReeydN59s — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 4, 2025

Mohammed Siraj Accounts for Ben Stokes

That's two in twoooooo.... 🔥#MohammedSiraj is on fire at the moment as he dismisses the English skipper, #BenStokes for a GOLDEN DUCK! 🤩🤩 𝗬𝗲𝗵 𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗵𝗻𝗲 𝗻𝗮𝗵𝗶, 𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝗮𝘆𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝗶 😎👊🏻#ENGvIND 👉 2nd TEST, Day 3 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar ➡… pic.twitter.com/lG7FoBArNx — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 4, 2025

