South Africa's Janneman Malan won the ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year 2021. Fatima Sana, Pakistan all-rounder won the award for the emerging women's cricketer for the past year. ICC took to social media to name these winners.

See Tweets:

Janneman Malan:

Flair, class and sheer talent 🌟 Janneman Malan's star shone through brightly in 2021 🙌 More 👉 https://t.co/W4YXUCRo9N pic.twitter.com/GR3kp7UhOA — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2022

Fatima Sana:

PCB congratulates Fatima Sana on winning ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2021 pic.twitter.com/5toPsz8sp3— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 23, 2022

