SRH crumbles to 0-2 in the first over of the chase against RR as Trent Boult takes up the new ball and it is helped further by Jason Holder who takes an outstanding catch of Rahul Tripathi diving to his left. The ball took an edge of Tripathi's bat as he attempted a full-blooded drive and flew to Jason Holder's left who almost plucked it out of thin air.

Jason Holder Takes Sensational Catch

Jason Holder Catch Video

