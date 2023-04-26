Jason Roy has arrived in IPL with terrific form. After taking apart the Chennai Super Kings bowling attack in a losing cause this time he hits another half-century by launching an assault against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy, in just 22 deliveries. He took 28 runs off one over of Shahbaz Ahmed.

Jason Roy Hits His Second Fifty of IPL 2023

