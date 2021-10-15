Manchester United had a special visitor in the form of Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021. The Indian pacer visited Cristiano Ronaldo's club and shared pictures of his visit on social media. Check them out below.

Pictures:

Thank you for your hospitality, @ManUtd! It was a great afternoon at the Theatre of Dreams ⚽️ https://t.co/saMp7tuSK3 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 14, 2021

