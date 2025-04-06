The five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), received a huge boost ahead of the crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7. MI star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the initial matches of IPL 2025 due to a lower back injury, joined the camp on Sunday. Mumbai head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed Bumrah's availability for the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match. Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, Jasprit Bumrah started his training session with the MI team. The right-arm speedster was spotted bowling to Rohit Sharma in the net session. 'Welcome Mufasa' Jasprit Bumrah Receives Special Greeting in MI Camp As Kieron Pollard Lifts Him Up in Air Upon Return Ahead of Clash With RCB in IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah starts training with Mumbai Indians

