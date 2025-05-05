Jasprit Bumrah Unlikely To Be Given Any Leadership Role In Upcoming IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: Reports

Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to playing cricket at the top level during the Indian Premier League 2025, after dealing with a blow suffered in January this year, is unlikely to be given a leadership role in the upcoming England vs India Test Series 2025. Know in details why Jasprit Bumrah won't get a role, and who would get one.

Jasprit Bumrah Unlikely To Be Given Any Leadership Role In Upcoming IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: Reports
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo credit: X @BCCI)
Socially Team Latestly| May 05, 2025 08:59 AM IST

India national cricket team ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to playing cricket at the top level during the Indian Premier League 2025, after dealing with a blow suffered in January this year, is unlikely to be given a leadership role in the upcoming England vs India Test Series 2025. The news of Jasprit Bumrah not getting any leadership role in India's tour of England 2025 has been revealed by a source in the BCCI, as reported by The Indian Express. Jasprit Bumrah Completes 300 T20 Wickets, Achieves Landmark During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

As per the report, the sources cleared, “We want a player who will be available for all five Test matches and he should be given the vice-captain’s role. Bumrah won’t be playing all five matches, so we don’t want to appoint different deputies for different games. It will be better that the captain and vice-captain should be certain and play all five Tests”. The selectors are in all probabilities looking for a player who is young enough to be groomed as a leader for the upcoming years and is available for the entire series. That particular player could be named the vice-captain.

The problem which now arises for the selectors is that most regular players, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul are in their 30s, and would only play for a few more years. This dilemma has left them with only two choices, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, as Yashasvi Jaiswal, aged 23 is too young for the role. ‘Could Be a Career-Ender…’ New Zealand Great Shane Bond Warns Injured Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of IPL 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah had suffered a brutal back injury during the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The recovery time was long, making him miss all games since then, only to be fit after IPL 2025 started. So, the BCCI is unlikely to increase the workload on him, so he is unlikely to play in all five IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 matches, starting from June 20, 2025, in Headingley, Leeds, with the final Test starting on July 31 at the Kennington Oval.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
BCCI Border Gavaskar Trophy England England vs India England vs India 2025 England vs India Test Series England vs India Test Series 2025 IND vs ENG IND vs ENG Test IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 India India National Cricket Team India vs England India's Tour of England India's tour of England 2025 IPL 2025 Jasprit Bumrah
You might also like
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for 11th Consecutive Day Across LoC in Multiple Areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army Responds ‘Promptly and Proportionately’
News

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for 11th Consecutive Day Across LoC in Multiple Areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army Responds ‘Promptly and Proportionately’
Jasprit Bumrah Unlikely To Be Given Any Leadership Role In Upcoming IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: Reports
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo credit: X @BCCI)
Socially Team Latestly| May 05, 2025 08:59 AM IST

India national cricket team ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to playing cricket at the top level during the Indian Premier League 2025, after dealing with a blow suffered in January this year, is unlikely to be given a leadership role in the upcoming England vs India Test Series 2025. The news of Jasprit Bumrah not getting any leadership role in India's tour of England 2025 has been revealed by a source in the BCCI, as reported by The Indian Express. Jasprit Bumrah Completes 300 T20 Wickets, Achieves Landmark During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

As per the report, the sources cleared, “We want a player who will be available for all five Test matches and he should be given the vice-captain’s role. Bumrah won’t be playing all five matches, so we don’t want to appoint different deputies for different games. It will be better that the captain and vice-captain should be certain and play all five Tests”. The selectors are in all probabilities looking for a player who is young enough to be groomed as a leader for the upcoming years and is available for the entire series. That particular player could be named the vice-captain.

The problem which now arises for the selectors is that most regular players, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul are in their 30s, and would only play for a few more years. This dilemma has left them with only two choices, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, as Yashasvi Jaiswal, aged 23 is too young for the role. ‘Could Be a Career-Ender…’ New Zealand Great Shane Bond Warns Injured Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of IPL 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah had suffered a brutal back injury during the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The recovery time was long, making him miss all games since then, only to be fit after IPL 2025 started. So, the BCCI is unlikely to increase the workload on him, so he is unlikely to play in all five IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 matches, starting from June 20, 2025, in Headingley, Leeds, with the final Test starting on July 31 at the Kennington Oval.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
BCCI Border Gavaskar Trophy England England vs India England vs India 2025 England vs India Test Series England vs India Test Series 2025 IND vs ENG IND vs ENG Test IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 India India National Cricket Team India vs England India's Tour of England India's tour of England 2025 IPL 2025 Jasprit Bumrah
You might also like
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for 11th Consecutive Day Across LoC in Multiple Areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army Responds ‘Promptly and Proportionately’
News

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for 11th Consecutive Day Across LoC in Multiple Areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army Responds ‘Promptly and Proportionately’
Today’s IPL 2025 Match Live: Check TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 5
Cricket

Today’s IPL 2025 Match Live: Check TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 5
How to Watch Miami Grand Prix 2025 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of F1 Race from Miami International Autodrome on TV in India
Sports

How to Watch Miami Grand Prix 2025 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of F1 Race from Miami International Autodrome on TV in India
Rishabh Pant and Javelin Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Captain Mistakenly Throws Bat in the Air While Playing A Shot During PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)
Cricket

Rishabh Pant and Javelin Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Captain Mistakenly Throws Bat in the Air While Playing A Shot During PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)
img
--> img
Google Trends Google Trends
buddy hield
500+K+ searches
cavaliers vs pacers
500+K+ searches
rockets vs warriors
500+K+ searches
Cricket

Rishabh Pant and Javelin Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Captain Mistakenly Throws Bat in the Air While Playing A Shot During PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)
img
Google Trends Google Trends
buddy hield
500+K+ searches
cavaliers vs pacers
500+K+ searches
rockets vs warriors
500+K+ searches
rockstar games gta vi
500+K+ searches
नरेगा
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints