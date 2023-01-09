Jasprit Bumrha has been withdrawn from India's squad for the ODIs against Sri Lanka. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the board has decided against rushing the ace fast bowler back into action after being named as part of the squad for the three matches. Bumrah has been out of action since September last year when he competed in the T20Is against Australia. He was then ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with an injury. Suryakumar Yadav Gives 'Special Reply' To Virat Kohli After the Later Lauds Him On Instagram (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Withdrawn from IND vs SL ODI Series:

Jasprit Bumrah will not play in the ODI vs Sri Lanka as BCCI decided not to rush him. (Source - Cricbuzz) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 9, 2023

