Mumbai Indians star pacer Jasprit Bumrah made his return from injury in IPL 2025, after an announcement video featuring his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, and son Angad. The Mother-Son duo were seen cheering for the ace cricketer in the ongoing MI vs SRH match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where the bowler produced a stellar spell, picking one wicket for 21 runs. Ganesan and Angad were spotted seated in the family section of the stand, which is allocated to the home franchise. The picture went viral as soon as it hit the internet. Check out the now-viral photo below. IPL 2025: Why Was Ryan Rickelton Given Not Out Despite Clear Catch By Pat Cummins? How Heinrich Klaasen’s Gloves Impacted The Decision? Check Out What Wicket-Keeper Rule Says.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan and Son Angad Spotted

