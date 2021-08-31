Javagal Srinath, the first bowler to take 300 ODI wickets for India, turned 52 on Tuesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) listed his achievements from Tests and ODIs and wished the former Indian cricketer a very happy birthday. Srinath took a total of 551 international wickets in his tenure and he still holds the joint record of being the highest wicket-taker for India in World Cup Cricket along with Zaheer Khan.

Check Out BCCI's Birthday Wishes for Javagal Srinath:

🔸 6⃣7⃣ Tests 🔸 2⃣2⃣9⃣ ODIs 🔸 5⃣5⃣1⃣ international wickets Here's wishing Javagal Srinath - former #TeamIndia pacer and now a match referee - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/xr5N4vrPtw — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2021

