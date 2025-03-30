As the ACA-VDCA stadium hosts Visakhapatnam hosts the IPL 2025 match between DC and SRH, ICC chairman Jay Shah, BCCI president Roger Binny, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, and BCCI Treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia visit the stadium. The delegates were present to unveil a plaque commemorating the modernisation of the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Delhi Capitals are using the ACA-VDCA stadium as their home ground for two games this season and they have been successful till now. 'Aap Apna Sarpanch Rakhiye Hum Humara Rakh Lete Hai' Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Called Out For 'Disrespecting' India Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh.

Jay Shah, Roger Binny, Rajeev Shukla, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia Visit ACA-VDCA Stadium

A Special Moment ✨ ICC Chair Mr. Jay Shah, BCCI President Mr. Roger Binny, BCCI Vice-President Mr. Rajeev Shukla, and BCCI Treasurer Mr. Prabhtej Singh Bhatia unveil a plaque commemorating the modernisation of the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.#TATAIPL | #DCvSRH |… pic.twitter.com/z3ioYkkgax — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2025

