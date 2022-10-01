Jemimah Rodrigues struck 76 runs as India ended up with 150/6 on the board in their first match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 clash against Sri Lanka on Saturday, October 1. The right-hander struck her 8th T20I fifty and helped the team fight back after Sri Lanka had dismissed Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma pretty early on. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also scored 33 runs.

India Women's Innings Update:

