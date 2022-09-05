Indian Women's Cricket team all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues is celebrating her 22nd birthday today, September 5. On this occasion, IPL franchise Mumbai Indians wished her good fortune on social media. Replying to that, Jemimah has urged the Mumbai team to pick her up for the Women's IPL which is going to started next year.

Check Jemimah's Post:

Thank you! You guys better pick me up for the Womens IPL… just saying 😌💙 — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) September 5, 2022

