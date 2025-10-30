Jemimah Rodrigues has won the player of the match award for her unbelievable, special, and dependable knock in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final for India. Rodrigues slammed 127 runs off 134 balls, staying not out to guide the India women's national cricket team to a five-wicket win over Australia at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The knock also consisted of 14 fours. Her knock powered India to a spot in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa on November 2. Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Her Third Century in Women's ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final.

Player of the Match: Jemimah Rodrigues

A knock to remember! Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning hundred guides India into the #CWC25 final 👏🎉 She wins the @aramco POTM award for her stellar performance 👌 pic.twitter.com/3t8NHci1yE — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2025

