Jhulan Goswami became the first bowler in women's cricket to get to 250 ODI wickets. The veteran achieved this feat by dismissing England's Tammy Beaumont in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Jhulan Goswami traps Tammy Beaumont in front for 1 to pick up her 250th ODI wicket 🎉#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/8039vCbFBN — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 16, 2022

