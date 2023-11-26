Netizens were left confused when JioCinema's viewership counter crossed over 15 crore during India vs Australia 2nd T20I live streaming online. At one stage, the viewership counter read 10 crore views and kept increasing over after over and even reached 16.8 crore. However, instead of concurrent viewership, JioCinema is counting total views during the match. Interestingly, during the final of recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Disney+ Hotstar attained the highest concurrent viewership of 5.9 crore. For JioCinema highest concurrent viewership came during the IPL 2023 final as it touched 3.2 crore. JioCinema Down? Users Get 'Update Your App' Message While Watching IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online.

How's an inconsequential #INDvAUS T20 match streaming on Jio Cinema getting 16 crore+ views when the WC final on Hotstar got only 5 cr views?? 💀💀 — ajith (@stoicinvestor_) November 26, 2023

Hi @JioCinema your viwership is 16+ crore is that right I can't believe — Aman Kumar (@AmanKum98051876) November 26, 2023

16 Cr viewership 😳😳 Are you serious JioCinema — Arhal (@IT_mowa) November 26, 2023

@JioCinema wanted to know what your 16.4cr views for the India vs. Aus T20 mean? I know @DisneyPlusHS shows no. of people watching and 5.8 cr is a mean ft. but 16.4cr views? — Pranay Suyash (@pranaysuyash) November 26, 2023

Total Views Not Concurrent Viewers

Jio Cinema trying to act smart by counting views rather than viewers That's why the number is 10.7 cr because even if you watch it for 2 mins it gets counted as a view pic.twitter.com/RcMHOLkwpv — Batla_G (@Batla_G) November 23, 2023

