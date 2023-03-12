After MS Dhoni became the official brand ambassador of Viacom18 in India, JioCinema releases the official IPL promo featuring MS Dhoni. In the promo, the former Indian captain is seen playing for Chennai Super Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders and asking fans to shift from their old tv to JioCinema which provides streaming free of cost. IPL 2023 starts March 31 with the opening clash between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans. MS Dhoni Named Brand Ambassador of JioCinema and Sports18, CSK Captain Signs Deal With Viacom18 Ahead of IPL 2023.

JioCinema Releases IPL 2023 Live Streaming Promo

🚨 Helicopter Alert 🚨 Ladies & gentlemen, @msdhoni has landed with an important message: Ab digital India dekhega digital #TATAIPL, bilkul FREE 👏 Starting 👉 March 31 on #JioCinema for ALL telecom operators PS: Yeh toh bas teaser hai, stay tuned 😉#IPLOnJioCinema pic.twitter.com/lsViXHwDjp — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)