MS Dhoni, one of the most popular and celebrated cricketers across India, is set to start a new journey as Viacom18 announce the CSK captain as their official brand ambassador. Dhoni will participate in several network initiatives featured on the JioCinema, Sports 18 and their social media network. He is also set to feature in their upcoming promo for IPL 2023 of which Viacom18 has the digital streaming rights.

MS Dhoni Named Brand Ambassador of JioCinema and Sports18

Going the Mahi way 🤩 It's official - MS Dhoni is now an official brand ambassador for #JioCinema 🎉🎬 pic.twitter.com/mjjaLC6Q9N — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 10, 2023

