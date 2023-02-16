Reverse scoop is a shot that one would not generally associate with Joe Root, but the former England captain came up with a perfectly executed version of the shot and later was dismissed while trying to opt for a similar stroke on Day 1 of New Zealand vs England 1st Test on Thursday, February 17. The right-hander sent a delivery from Neil Wagner to the third man boundary, but the left-arm pacer had the last laugh when Root could not pull off the shot for a second time, ending up under edging the delivery to Daryl Mitchell in the slip cordon. Ihsanullah! Meet Pakistan's New Pace Sensation Who Scalped 5/12 During Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2023 Match.

Joe Root Plays Reverse Scoop

Joe Root you cannot do that 👀 This is world class from the former England captain 🌏#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/2tyQJK60SO — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 16, 2023

Joe Root Dismissed While Attempting Reverse Scoop

Lightning doesn't strike twice for Joe Root 😔 And just like that England are 154/4... #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/uQ1gA6tcet — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)