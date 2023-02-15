Quetta Gladiators have been blown away by Pakistan's new pace sensation Ihsanullah in an ongoing Pakistan Super League 2023 match against Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. Being asked to bat first, Quetta were bowled out for 110. Ihsanullah showed some fine pace bowling and took a five-for. The young Pakistani pace bowler finished with a figure of 5/12 in his four overs.

