England captain scored his Test career's 21st century on day four of the opening Test against India. This is Root's first century at home in 26 innings since making 125 against India at the Oval in Sep 2018. Follow India vs England 1st Test Day Live Score Updates.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)