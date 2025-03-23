Jofra Archer funny memes went viral on social media after the Rajasthan Royals pacer conceded 76 runs in his four overs in the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match on March 23. The England fast bowler had a day to forget as he was struck for runs on all sides of the wicket by the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters. Jofra Archer registered the unwanted record of bowling the most expensive spell in IPL history, breaking Mohit Sharma's record of 73 runs set last year. The right-arm pacer made his return for Rajasthan Royals with the franchise signing the pacer for a sum of Rs 12.50 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. Jofra Archer registered the unwanted record of bowling the most expensive spell in IPL history, breaking Mohit Sharma's record of 73 runs set last year. Take a look at some funny memes below. Jofra Archer Bowls Most Expensive Spell in IPL History, Registers Unwanted Record During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

Jofra Archer Against Travis Head Today

SRH to RR Bowlers Today

Funny

Hilarious

Haha

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)