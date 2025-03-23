Jofra Archer attained an unwanted record to his name, bowling the most expensive spell in the history of the Indian Premier League during the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match on March 23. The England national cricket team fast bowler has not had a great time in recent times and was hammered by the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers to all sides of the ground. Jofra Archer conceded 76 runs off his four overs, breaking the previous record that was held by Mohit Sharma, who had given away 73 runs in four overs last year against Delhi Capitals. Jofra Archer was signed by Rajasthan Royals for a sum of Rs 12.50 crore at the IPL auction. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Throw Accidentally Hits Sandeep Sharma on His Chest During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Jofra Archer Bowls Most Expensive Spell in IPL History

