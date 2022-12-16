Jofra Archer and his prophecies have been an interesting part of fan discussions. His old tweets seem to be like a future prediction and everytime such events happen, they go viral. This time, one of his old tweets from 2014 goes viral as he seemingly predicts the incident of Sydney Thunder getting all out on 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers in the BBL 2022-23 eight years ago. Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Video Highlights: Watch BBL Team Bundle Out for 15 Runs

Jofra Archer's Old Tweet Goes Viral

"@Kym_Navy_246: All out for 15?"loooooooool — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 12, 2014

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)