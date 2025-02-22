Jofra Archer Dismisses Travis Head With Splendid Catch off His Own Bowling During AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Jofra Archer took a splendid catch off his own bowling to dismiss Travis Head during the AUS vs ENG match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore on February 22. This happened on the first ball of the third over bowled by the England national cricket team pacer Jofra Archer when Travis Head attempted a powerful drive but the ball hit the toe-end of the bat before flying to Jofra Archer, who took a splendid catch with both hands on his follow-through. The Australia national cricket team star was distraught after the dismissal and was seen looking at the toe-end of his bat. Highest Total in ICC Champions Trophy: England Break New Zealand's Record, Score 351/8 in AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match.

Watch Jofra Archer's Caught-and-Bowled Effort to Dismiss Travis Head:

Jofra Archer takes down Travis Head, and Australia is in trouble early on!#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 🇦🇺 🆚 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2, Sports 18-1 & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/mBy0HsfMUJ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 22, 2025

