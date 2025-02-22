Jofra Archer Dismisses Travis Head With Splendid Catch off His Own Bowling During AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)

The right-arm pacer got the first wicket for the England national cricket team in this match. Travis Head could score just six runs off five deliveries, with one four.

Jofra Archer Dismisses Travis Head With Splendid Catch off His Own Bowling During AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)
Jofra Archer takes catch off his own bowling (Photo credit: X @StarSportsIndia)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 22, 2025 08:09 PM IST

Jofra Archer took a splendid catch off his own bowling to dismiss Travis Head during the AUS vs ENG match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore on February 22. This happened on the first ball of the third over bowled by the England national cricket team pacer Jofra Archer when Travis Head attempted a powerful drive but the ball hit the toe-end of the bat before flying to Jofra Archer, who took a splendid catch with both hands on his follow-through. The Australia national cricket team star was distraught after the dismissal and was seen looking at the toe-end of his bat. Highest Total in ICC Champions Trophy: England Break New Zealand's Record, Score 351/8 in AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match.

Watch Jofra Archer's Caught-and-Bowled Effort to Dismiss Travis Head:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Aus vs Eng Australia Australia National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Australia vs England Champions Trophy Champions Trophy 2025 ENG vs AUS England England National Cricket Team England National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team England vs Australia ICC ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Jofra Archer Travis Head
You might also like
Highest Total in ICC Champions Trophy: England Break New Zealand's Record, Score 351/8 in AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match
Cricket

Highest Total in ICC Champions Trophy: England Break New Zealand's Record, Score 351/8 in AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match
Jofra Archer Dismisses Travis Head With Splendid Catch off His Own Bowling During AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)
Jofra Archer takes catch off his own bowling (Photo credit: X @StarSportsIndia)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 22, 2025 08:09 PM IST

Jofra Archer took a splendid catch off his own bowling to dismiss Travis Head during the AUS vs ENG match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore on February 22. This happened on the first ball of the third over bowled by the England national cricket team pacer Jofra Archer when Travis Head attempted a powerful drive but the ball hit the toe-end of the bat before flying to Jofra Archer, who took a splendid catch with both hands on his follow-through. The Australia national cricket team star was distraught after the dismissal and was seen looking at the toe-end of his bat. Highest Total in ICC Champions Trophy: England Break New Zealand's Record, Score 351/8 in AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match.

Watch Jofra Archer's Caught-and-Bowled Effort to Dismiss Travis Head:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Aus vs Eng Australia Australia National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Australia vs England Champions Trophy Champions Trophy 2025 ENG vs AUS England England National Cricket Team England National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team England vs Australia ICC ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Jofra Archer Travis Head
You might also like
Highest Total in ICC Champions Trophy: England Break New Zealand's Record, Score 351/8 in AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match
Cricket

Highest Total in ICC Champions Trophy: England Break New Zealand's Record, Score 351/8 in AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match
Ben Duckett Becomes First Batter to Score 150+ Runs in ICC Champions Trophy History, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match
Cricket

Ben Duckett Becomes First Batter to Score 150+ Runs in ICC Champions Trophy History, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match
Ben Duckett Surpasses Nathan Astle to Register Highest Individual Score in ICC Champions Trophy History, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match
Cricket

Ben Duckett Surpasses Nathan Astle to Register Highest Individual Score in ICC Champions Trophy History, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match
India vs Pakistan Prediction: Fan Mimics Channel 9 Commentary Team Predicting IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Cricket Match Result
Cricket

India vs Pakistan Prediction: Fan Mimics Channel 9 Commentary Team Predicting IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Cricket Match Result
Ben Duckett Becomes First Batter to Score 150+ Runs in ICC Champions Trophy History, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match
Cricket

Ben Duckett Becomes First Batter to Score 150+ Runs in ICC Champions Trophy History, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match
Ben Duckett Surpasses Nathan Astle to Register Highest Individual Score in ICC Champions Trophy History, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match
Cricket

Ben Duckett Surpasses Nathan Astle to Register Highest Individual Score in ICC Champions Trophy History, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match
India vs Pakistan Prediction: Fan Mimics Channel 9 Commentary Team Predicting IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Cricket Match Result
Cricket

India vs Pakistan Prediction: Fan Mimics Channel 9 Commentary Team Predicting IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Cricket Match Result

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Cricket

India vs Pakistan Prediction: Fan Mimics Channel 9 Commentary Team Predicting IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Cricket Match Result

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Everton vs Man United
100K+ searches
IND vs PAK
100K+ searches
India vs Pakistan
50K+ searches
Chhaava box office collection Day
20K+ searches
UP Board Exam Date 2025
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump