The England national cricket team scripted history, registering the highest-ever total in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025! Jos Buttler and his team achieved this remarkable feat by scoring 351/8 against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22. Ben Duckett led the way with a spectacular 165, the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy and aided by a solid 68 from Joe Root and cameos from Jofra Archer (21*) and Jos Buttler (23), England finished on a high. England went past New Zealand's record total of 347/4 which was achieved against the USA in Lahore in 2004. Ben Duckett Surpasses Nathan Astle to Register Highest Individual Score in ICC Champions Trophy History, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match.

England Register Highest Team Total in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

HIGHEST TOTAL EVER IN THE CHAMPIONS TROPHY! 🤯 Australia have chased a target of 340+ only once in ODIs! Will they make it a second time tonight in Lahore? 🤔#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #AUSvENG, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2, Sports 18-1 & JioHotstar! 📺📱 Start Watching FREE… pic.twitter.com/LO5xOhrjEb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)