After a lot of speculations around English superstar wicketkeeper batter Jonny Bairstow's availability for the upcoming IPL 2023, it has been confirmed that the power-hitter is yet to recover completely from the leg injury he sustained last year and won't take any chances with the Ashes scheduled just after the IPL. It's a big blow for Punjab Kings, who announced Matthew Short, rising Aussie youngster as replacement of injured Jonny.

Jonny Bairstow Ruled Out of IPL 2023

🚨 IMPORTANT UPDATE 🚨 We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season. We are pleased to welcome Matthew Short as his replacement. #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/NnUMjCe8jV — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 25, 2023

