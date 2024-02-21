Jordan Cox and Alex Hales combined to take a sensational catch near the boundary rope to dismiss Yasir Khan during the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match on Tuesday, February 20. This happened during the 14th over of the second innings when Multan Sultans' Yasir Khan slogged the ball in an attempt to clear the fence. He did get the height and the ball almost went over the line. But Cox kept his eyes on the ball and caught it inside and before he went over the rope flicked the ball in the air. Hales who was near him, completed the catch. Despite the effort, Multan Sultans chased down 145 to win by five wickets. From Facebook to PSL 2024! Khawaja Nafay Shines At Big Stage After Being Discovered by Quetta Gladiators Via Social Media Videos.

Jordan Cox, Alex Hales Complete Catch Near Boundary

