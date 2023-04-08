Jos Buttler returned back to form with a half-century during Rajasthan Royals' match against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 8. The English batter took 32 balls to get to the mark and hit seven fours and one six in his knock, which has kept Rajasthan Royals ahead in the match. This was also his second half-century this season. How to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of RR vs DC Indian Premier League Match.

Jos Buttler Scores Fifty

Fifty for Buttler! - three most used words on this account — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 8, 2023

