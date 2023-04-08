Rajasthan Royals are scheduled to face Delhi Capitals in match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday, April 8. Both sides lost their last matches in the tournament and would hope to bounce back in this match. Warner's Delhi Capitals are without a win in this tournament after having played two matches. This match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium and it begins at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2023 and the live telecast details of this match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. For live streaming, fans can watch the game for free on the JioCinema app and website. Age Is Just a Number! Amit Mishra, 40, Takes Diving Catch to Dismiss Rahul Tripathi During LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

RR vs DC Live Streaming

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Telecast

Will it be @rajasthanroyals or @DelhiCapitals that take bragging rights in this Northern Derby? Tune-in to #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 2:30 PM & LIVE action at 3:30 PM | Star Sports Network#ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/FsV6o1RLZ6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)